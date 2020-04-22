Should the deal between Manchester United and former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo fails, and he returns to Shanghai Shensua, the striker will most likely have to take a massive pay cut of 30%, which could translate to as much as £120,000 a week.

Ighalo is on a six-month loan deal with Manchester United and the Red Devils were said to have agreed terms with the Nigerian on a new deal to make his stay permanent in the Premier League.

Ighalo is reportedly on £300,000 a week at Shanghai Shensua, who recently offered the striker a new contract that will pay him £400,000 a week.

A 30% cut on his new deal would mean he would forfeit £120,000 a week.

China’s leading newspaper, The People’s Daily has reported that the Chinese Football Association have asked the clubs to reduce players’ salaries by as much as 30% due to the crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese Super League was scheduled to begin on February 22 before the Coronavirus began to ravage the world. The league is now expected to kick off in June.