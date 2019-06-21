Shanghai Greenland Shenhua striker, Odion Ighalo is pleased that Chelsea hero, John Obi Mikel returned to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mikel had not played competitively for the three-time African champions since June 26, 2018, when he went the distance against Argentina at the World Cup in Russia.

Ighalo had hailed the qualities of the experienced midfielder, saying all strikers will like to have him in the line-up.

‘’He is our captain, he is a good leader, it’s great to have him back, the motivation he brings to the team,’’ Ighalo told the Super Eagles Media team.

‘’He didn’t play the qualifiers, we did well without him, him joining us is a big plus because, teams in Africa will get scared a bit with Mikel in the Super Eagles squad.

‘’He has done great for club and country, he is a legend. He can play, he is still fresh, he is still doing what he knows how to do best.

‘’He’s a good passer of the ball, which every striker will be happy to have in his side. For me, I am really happy he is back and hopefully, we can achieve what we want to achieve together by God’s grace.’’

It was common knowledge that manager, Gernot Rohr had chosen Ighalo to spearhead the Super Eagles attack in their Africa Cup of Nations opener against Burundi on Saturday.