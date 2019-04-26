Emma Jemegah and Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles trio of Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi have been nominated for the King of the Pitch ahead of the 6th edition of Nigeria Pitch Awards slated to hold in Lagos later this year.

Speaking at the press conference held in Lagos yesterday to herald the nominees, the President, Nigeria Pitch Awards Mr. Shina Philips believed the awards had come to stay, just as he assure to sustain the standards that the awards had set.

“It is our delight that players, coaches, journalists and other football stakeholders now look forward to the annual award ceremony. “Our desire is to continue to up the game and inspire footballers to do more for themselves and the country.”

Philip also revealed that plans were in top gear for a major reorganisation with respect to the number of categories. “By next edition, we would certainly have fewer categories, as we believe this would make it easier for our voters to complete their votes.”

Aside the King of the Pitch Awards, Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala will have Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade to contend with for the Queen of the Pitch Award.

Other categories reeled out are: Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, National Team of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Striker of the Year, Most Valuable Player, NPFL, Most Valuable Player, NWFL, Referee of the Year, Sam Okwaraji Awards, State with the best grassroots football development programme, Football Friendly Governor of the Year and Football journalist of the Year (Radio, Print, Radio, TV and Online).