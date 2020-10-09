Odion Ighalo is in line to make his debut in the UEFA Champions League this season, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The official website of Manchester United has confirmed the 25 players selected in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s List A for the prestigious competition, with the former Nigeria international making the cut.

Ighalo is among four strikers picked by the Norwegian football tactician, the others being deadline day signing Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Mason Greenwood, another player Ighalo is battling for one of the starting spots in attack, has not been included in the List A as he is a club trained player and qualifies to be added to the List B. With UEFA announcing that five substitutions will be permitted in this season’s Champions League, Ighalo stands a good chance of being selected for United’s opening fixture against Paris Saint-Germain on October 20, with 23 players expected to be named to the matchday squad.

Thirteen years after he first arrived in Europe, the former Lyn Oslo man made his debut in European competitions, coming off the bench for the last 23 minutes of a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in a Europa League game on February 20, 2020.