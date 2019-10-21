Former Nigeria forward, Odion Ighalo netted the winner, as Shanghai Shenhua came back from a goal down to beat

Dalian Yifang 2-1 at home in their Chinese Premier League clash on Sunday.

It was Ighalo’s eighth goal in 13 league appearances for the club this season.

The former Watford striker found the back of the net in the 38th minute and his side successfully defended the lead in the remaining part of the game.

Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco gave Dalian Yifang the lead in the first minute, while Gerrard Moreno levelled scores for the home team in the 25th minute.

The win boosted Shanghai Shenhua’s hopes of escaping the drop with four remaining until the end of the campaign.

Choi Kang-Hee’s men moved from 12th to 11th position in the table following the win.