Bolaji Okunola

Former Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo has emerged as the richest footballer to come out of African soil, if report getting to Daily SunSports is anything to go by.

Ighalo, who is at the centre of transfer tussle between Manchester United and Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua, is rated 8th on world football’s highest earners’ list released by a premium article in Singapore’s Straits Times.

The 30-year old forward, whose annual earning is computed at €20.8 million (N9.5B), is maintaining an enviable position as the only African player shortlisted on the rank. Daily SunSports check reveals that the member of 2019 AFCON Bronze winning Super Eagles team, dwarfed other African soccer stars like Arsenal and Gabonese player, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who currently earns €10.4 million, Liverpool and Egypt’s Mohammed Salah on €10.5 million and Senegal’s Sadio Mane whose Liverpool yearly salary stands at €9million.

The “Ajegunle” brought up striker is also leading Manchester City and Algerian forward, Riyad Mahrez who earns €10.4 million and Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly who at €10.9 million is barely half of Ighalo’s yearly take away.

Meanwhile, in the list of world football’s highest earners, Argentine Lionel Messi leads.

His earning at Barcelona is computed at €75.4 million. He is followed by former teammate, Neymar who is now at PSG at €61.5 million to push Cristiano Ronaldo €53.3 million to third position.

Ex Spanish midfielder, Andres Iniesta, Chilean Alexis Sanchez, Brazilian Oscar and Kylian Mbappe respectively maintained the 4th to 7th position on the list.

Ighalo who is just €1 million below Mbappe, has proven more than just an ordinary asset since joining Manchester United in January on short-spell loan deal.