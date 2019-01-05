Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has attracted reported interest from English Premier League club Southampton.

Ighalo previously stated that he is keen to leave Changchun Yatai following their relegation from the Chinese Super League (CSL).

The 29-year-old scored 21 goals in 28 games for the club last season, but it was not enough to keep them up. Several Turkish clubs are also said to be interested in his services.

Ighalo previously played for Watford in England’s top-flight. The burly forward scored 40 goals in 100 appearances for the Hornets, including 17 in 55 Premier League matches for the club.

The former Udinese and Granada forward is the joint-top scorer in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification with six goals. He missed the Super Eagles most recent qualifier, a 1-1 draw away to South Africa last November due to injury.

