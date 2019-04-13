IT was a mixed feelings for Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo whose his club Shanghai Shenhua suffered a 2-1 defeat to Guangzhou R&F.
The first stanza ended goalless and efforts of Ighalo to breakdown Guangzhou defence proved abortive.
Eran Zahavi netted the opening goal in the 65th minute of the fiercely played match.
Ighalo’s effort paid off in the 90th minute after Shanghai was awarded a spot kick and former Granada’s man converted the kick.
An own-goal from Jianrong Zhu in the added time denied Shanghai a valuable away point but maximum 3 points for the host.
Ighalo who scored 21 goals for relegated Changchun Yatai last season has now scored 5 goals this season for Shanghai Shenhua.
