Saudi Arabian Professional Football League side, Al-Shabab have revealed the details of the injury suffered by former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo during the 23rd round of matches.

It will be recalled that the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer was forced off injured thirty minutes into the 2-1 loss to Al-Ittihad Jeddah on March 10.

Ighalo underwent tests to determine the severity of the ailment and the medical examinations confirmed that he suffered a rupture of the first degree in the posterior muscle.

Al-Shabab stated that the Nigerian would be out of action for two weeks due to the injury he sustained.

Spanish manager, Carlos Hernandez will not be able to call upon Ighalo when his side take on Al Taawon this coming Saturday but the attacker is expected to return to action after the international break, assuming his rehabilitation goes according to plan.

The 31-year-old has had a fine start to his career at Al-Shabab, scoring three goals and providing an assist in seven league matches.