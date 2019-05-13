Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo, who has scored seven goals in eight matches will be out for two weeks after he sustained injury in the early hours of the last match, where his club drew the match 1-1.

It was expected that Ighalo injury would be a major worry for Gernot Rohr, as the Nations Cup camping draws nearer.

Ighalo, who was the highest goal scorer in AFCON qualifiers with 7 goals presently had scored 7 goals in 8 matches in the on going season for his new club, Shanghai Shenhua before he got injured in the last match.

Meanwhile, Allnigeriasoccer.com claimed that Gernot Rohr had received good news from China concerning Ighalo’s injury.

After tests carried out on the Super Eagles star at the weekend, the injury had been classified as a hamstring problem and he is facing two to three weeks on the sidelines.

But there is nothing to worry about, as Ighalo’s participation in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is within the time frame for his recovery and his return date if he did not suffer a relapse would be on June 1, a day before the Super Eagles players are expected to begin training for the tournament in Egypt.