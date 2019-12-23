Aside Ighalo, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, who tutored the three-time African champions to a third place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, was also dropped ahead of the award night. Senegal’s Aliou Cisse, Algeria’s Djamel Belmadi and Tunisia’s Moine Chaabani were favoured ahead of Rohr for the Africa’s Men’s Coach of the year award.

Meanwhile, Super striker and captain, Asisat Oshoala will battle Cameroon’s Ajara Njora and South African Kgat Lanathe for the African Women’s player of the year award. In a similar vein, Nigerian wonderkids, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze have been shortlisted alongside Moroccan Achraf Hakimi for the Youth Player of the year award, just as the country’s women’s national team, Super Fal- cons will be up for plague against Bayana Bayana of South Africa and Lion- esses of Cameroon. The list of nominees was compiled by a panel of media and technical professionals.