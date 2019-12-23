Bolaji Okunola
Erstwhile Super Eagles’ goalking, Odion Ighalo has been omitted from the final three short- lists for the 2019 CAF Awards billed for January 7, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt.
Ighalo, before now made the five-man shortlist following his impres- sive display which earned him the 2019 AFCON golden boot.
The Chinese-based striker has been sidelined for Algerian Riyad Mahrez, Senegalese Sadio Mane and Egyptian Mohamed Salah for the top three jostling for the gong.
CAF via his official twitter handle display the trio with a caption, “Almost two weeks to the big day! #CAFAwards2019 and then there are 3! @ MoSalah, @Mahrez22, @ Sadio Mane.”
Aside Ighalo, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, who tutored the three-time African champions to a third place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, was also dropped ahead of the award night. Senegal’s Aliou Cisse, Algeria’s Djamel Belmadi and Tunisia’s Moine Chaabani were favoured ahead of Rohr for the Africa’s Men’s Coach of the year award.
Meanwhile, Super striker and captain, Asisat Oshoala will battle Cameroon’s Ajara Njora and South African Kgat Lanathe for the African Women’s player of the year award.
In a similar vein, Nigerian wonderkids, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze have been shortlisted alongside Moroccan Achraf Hakimi for the Youth Player of the year award, just as the country’s women’s national team, Super Fal- cons will be up for plague against Bayana Bayana of South Africa and Lion- esses of Cameroon.
The list of nominees was compiled by a panel of media and technical professionals.
