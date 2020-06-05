Manchester United’s forward, Odion Ighalo said he is thinking about returning to the Super Eagles in the nearest future, but wants to concentrate on his Manchester United at the moment.

The former Udinese and Malaga star made this known while speaking exclusively to Brila FM from his base in Manchester, on Thursday.

Ighalo announced his retirement from the national team after the 2019 African cup of Nations in Egypt where he helped the team finish third behind Senegal and Algeria.

The Shanghai Shenhua forward, who recently extended his loan spell with Manchester United until January, said he decided to leave the national team because of the difficulty of traveling from China.

“I’m still in contact with Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick, and they congratulated me on my loan deal. I am still thinking about returning to the national team, but, right now, I want to concentrate on my club career. “I left the national team because of the distance between Nigeria and China, but now that I am in Manchester, you never can tell,” he told Brila FM.

Meanwhile, Ighalo said playing for Manchester United remains the biggest achievement of his career and has no regret over turning down the new contract from Shanghai Shenhua.

“I feel great and I thank God for that because not all dreams come to reality,” he said.

“Those who know me are aware that I’ve have been supporting Manchester United from when I was a kid; from my mum, siblings and late sister, we all support Manchester United. Playing for Manchester United is something I cannot explain and I will say it is my biggest achievement in my 15 years professional career in football,” he told www.brila.net.