Odion Ighalo has said that he is currently not giving any thought to his future at Manchester United.

Despite criticism regarding his loan switch to Old Trafford in January, Ighalo has proven to be a hit with four goals being scored in all competitions.

However, while the Nigerian’s form has led to suggestions that he could make a permanent switch to the Premier League giants, Ighalo insists that it would be “insensitive” to speak about that prospect during the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to The Sun, the 30-year-old said: “Talking about other things now will not only be selfish but terribly insensitive. I don’t even think about it.

“The challenge before us now is not a football one, but a global one. You can’t put football before health challenges. What matters right now is to keep safe and pray for those battling with the virus to recover fully.”

Ighalo has less than two years remaining on his contract with Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.