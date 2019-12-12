Odion Ighalo called time on his international career in after the African Cup of Nations but has hinted the he could make a return in the future.

Ighalo led Nigeria to a third place finish in the competition and also bagged the golden shoe award for scoring the most goals.

The striker then announced his retirement from the national team in July, but now says although his decision stands, admits the calls have been growing for him to return.

“The reality is I am retired and it stays that way for now,” Ighalo told www.brila.net.

“But, we don’t know what the future holds and it is true that there have been calls for me to come back, we’ll see how it goes.”