Nigeria has been handed a boost, as 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer, Odion Ighalo has resumed full training with his Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua ahead of the start of preparations for the tournament in Egypt, allnigeriasoccer.com understood.

Friday, May 31st will make it three weeks that the former Watford striker last featured in a competitive game for Shanghai Shenhua, having suffered a hamstring injury in the 12th minute of his side’s 1-1 draw at Tianjin Teda.

Ighalo’s rehabilitation went according to plan and he trained fully with the rest of his teammates on Tuesday.

Prior to his spell on the sidelines, the Nigerian was manager Quique Sánchez Flores’ first choice striker and he could yet make it into the squad for Saturday’s meeting against Chongqing Dangdai Lifan FC.

Ighalo missed the league games against Shandong Luneng and Dalian Yifang, which his team lost.

The 29-year-old is expected to hop on a plane bound for Nigeria after the league match vs. Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.