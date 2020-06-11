Bunmi Ogunyale
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo returned with a brace as Manchester United stars battled to a four-all scoreline in a friendly held at Old Traf- ford recently.
The on-loan forward hit the back of the net along with Marcus Rashford, who got a brace for Team Paul Pogba against Bruno Fernandes-led side.
United supporters have been wondering the outcome of the squad’s intra-squad friendly at the weekend and thanks to Luke Shaw they now know.
Ahead of the Premier League’s restart this month, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stepped up preparations by holding a friendly between his stars.
Despite the action shots taken by photographers at the Theatre of Dreams, fans were left wondering what the actual score was.
However, Shaw has revealed all stating that the match ended 4-4 with the left back an unlikely scorer of two goals himself.
“There have been a lot of different things circulating on social media and I’m happy to set the record straight: it did end 4-4 and I did score twice!’ he told the club’s official website yesterday.
“Also on my team, Bruno Fernandes got one and Jamo Daniel James got one, while, on the other team, Rashy Marcus Rashford got two and so did Odion Ighalo.
“To be fair, my first goal was decent. It was from a great cross by Bruno and my volley went straight in. I was happy with it. My other one was just getting forward Juan Mata play it to me on the edge of the box, I took a touch and shot in.
“It was quite an open game, as you can probably gather, with a lot of space, since it was the first game back.”
Shaw, who was playing in the club’s away gold strip during that friendly also, welcomed the intra-squad match as it aided him and his teammates preparations for the Premier League restart.
The Red Devils resume their season at top-four rivals Tottenham on June 19.
“The important thing is that it’s another step forward. It’s getting more and more exciting now and we just want to get playing games,” he continued.
“We’ve got a couple of in-house games at the training ground scheduled over the next few days, which will help us step things up even further before the big game next week against Spurs.”
United sit fifth in the Premier League on 45 points-three behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League qualification spot.
