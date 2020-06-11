“To be fair, my first goal was decent. It was from a great cross by Bruno and my volley went straight in. I was happy with it. My other one was just getting forward Juan Mata play it to me on the edge of the box, I took a touch and shot in.

“It was quite an open game, as you can probably gather, with a lot of space, since it was the first game back.” Shaw, who was playing in the club’s away gold strip during that friendly also, welcomed the intra-squad match as it aided him and his teammates preparations for the Premier League restart. The Red Devils resume their season at top-four rivals Tottenham on June 19. “The important thing is that it’s another step forward. It’s getting more and more exciting now and we just want to get playing games,” he continued. “We’ve got a couple of in-house games at the training ground scheduled over the next few days, which will help us step things up even further before the big game next week against Spurs.” United sit fifth in the Premier League on 45 points-three behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League qualification spot.