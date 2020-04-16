Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has ruled out the possibility of reversing his decision to retire from the Super Eagles for now, insisting that the young players in the team are doing well.

The Manchester United striker called time on his international career in July 2019, few days after helping the Super Eagles won a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“For now I am done with the Super Eagles, but in life you can never say never. I am in contact with the coach constantly, four days ago he sent me a message,” Ighalo said to Juliet Bawuah in a Twitter conversation.

“I still message him to wish the team good luck before they play a game.

“We have young, very good players in the team, the likes of Osimhen coming up scoring goals, Chukwueze – good exciting players.

“I just want them to keep doing the job because they are doing so well. For Super Eagles I want to concentrate on club football for now.”