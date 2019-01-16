Changchun Yatai of China striker, Odion Jude Ighalo has declared that Liverpool of England winger; Mohammed Salah deserves his second award as African Footballer of The Year.

Footballlive.ng reported that, although some critics

argued the 2018 award should have gone to Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ighalo was of a view that Salah showed immense technical and physical abilities that stood him out ahead of other African players.

Ighalo stated on a radio sports programme, during which the former Lyn Oslo of Norway, Udinese of Italy, Granada of Spain and Watford of England star stressed that Salah was at his best for Liverpool and his country, Egypt, during the year in review.

He added that seeing Salah not only play to score, but also helped the team and his teammates with marking duties and passes made the Egyptian star a role model that should be emulated by all young footballers.

Ighalo said: “I support Mohammed Salah as African Footballer of The Year, because we all saw what he did for Liverpool and Egypt.

“He can run, he works well in midfield, he scores and gives assists, all which make him a good player.

“He did well in the English Premier League last season, and he is still doing well again this season, which means he is a good player.”