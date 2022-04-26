AS Monaco and Getafe are interested in bringing Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo back to Europe from Al Hilal.

Ighalo, who joined Al Hilal from Al Shabab, has been in inspiring form for the Saudi Arabian side since joining in January.

The 32-year-old last played for a European side when he signed on loan for English Premier League giants, Manchester United from Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua in the 2020/21 season.

According to Sky Sports, Ighalo has one year left to run on his Al Hilal contract, and the Saudi club has an option to extend for a further year.

The Nigerian striker is now attracting interest from the French Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco, and Spanish La Liga club, Getafe.

Monaco hopes to use UEFA Champions League football to lure Ighalo to join the Monégasques as it presently lies in the 4th spot in the league, which guarantees a spot in Europe’s elite club football competition.

Meanwhile, AS Monaco kept their Champions League dream alive after a convincing victory against Saint-Étienne and move temporarily to 3rd on the Ligue 1 table.