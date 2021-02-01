Saudi Arabian Pro League table-toppers, Al-Shabab are on the brink of announcing the signing of former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, reports Allnigeriasoccer.com.

Al-Shabab and Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua have reached a club-to-club agreement for the signing of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer.

Ighalo had been cooling off in Dubai, United Arab Emirates following his departure from Manchester United last week but was expected to jet off to Riyadh yesterday to complete the formalities of his transfer to Al-Shabab, having agreed personal terms with the six-time Pro League champions.

The 31-year-old will put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal if he passes his medical, and could be unveiled by his new employer before Thursday, February 4.

Although Ighalo was one of the best paid players at Shanghai Shenhua, he agreed to move to Al-Shabab simply because he wanted a change of scenery after his stay at Manchester United.

He departs Shanghai Shenhua after scoring 10 goals in nineteen appearances.