SHANGHAI Shenhua forward, Odion Ighalo has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury with light training on the field.
Ighalo damaged his knee during the third-place fixture between Nigeria andTunisia at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, after scoring the only goal
that gave the Super Eagles victory. He ended the tournament as the top scorer with five goals but he has been missing from club action in the Chinese Super League.
A week ago, Shanghai Shenhua announced the former Watford attacker would be punished for his constant use of social media during his recovery process.
Ighalo has moved to show he is fighting his way back to top fitness after the Shanghai outfit pointed
out his social media activities worried the club faithful.
