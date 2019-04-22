Odion Ighalo continued his impressive run of form, as Shanghai Shenhua held Wuhan Zall to a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Chinese Super League game.

After losing against Guangzhou R&F last time out, the Shanghai outfit avoided a second consecutive loss with the Nigerian’s effort.

Wuhan Zall raced into an early lead through Jiang Minwen before Ighalo equalised for Quique Sánchez Flores’ men in the 31st minute, his sixth goal in as many appearances.

Ighalo featured for the entire duration of the match and will look forward to another fine display in their next game against Tianjin Tianhai on April 27.

The draw saw Shanghai Shenhua climbed to the ninth spot on the table with seven points from six games.

The attacker, who was the top scorer during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, would be expected to play a huge role for the Super Eagles at the finals in Egypt in June and July.

Nigeria is in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.