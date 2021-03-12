Saudi Arabian Professional Football League table-toppers Al-Shabab are sweating over the fitness of their winter signing Odion Ighalo before their next league match against Al Taawon.

The former Manchester United striker had to be substituted in the 29th minute of Al-Shabab’s 2-1 loss to Al Ittihad on Wednesday evening.

Speaking post-match, manager Carlos Inarejos rued the injury suffered by the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer, which forced him to make an unplanned change in the first half.

Ighalo has been in brilliant form since joining Al-Shabab in the January transfer window.

Scoring his first goal for the Riyadh club after totaling 34 minutes on the pitch boosted his confidence.

The 31-year-old bagged an assist in the 3-0 win vs Al Ahli before getting on the scoresheet twice against Damac FC.