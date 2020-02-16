Odion Ighalo has promised to dedicate all goals he would score for Manchester United to his late younger sister who recently died in Canada.

Ighalo has already inscribed the name of his sister, Mary, on all the boots he will wear during his six months loan stay at Old Trafford. The name of his sister Mary has also been printed on the white underwear he will put on under Manchester United jersey this season in the Premier League and Europa.

The former Super Eagles’ forward, who said he is still battling with the pains of his sister’s death, disclosed that he used to cry anytime he remembers her demise. Mary and her husband were living in Canada before her death.

Meanwhile, Ighalo is expected to play his first match for Manchester United against Chelsea tomorrow night. He has been training on his own since he completed his move to Manchester United from the Chinese Super League. United fans have all been waiting to watch the Nigerian striker, who spent almost two seasons at Watford before he left the Premier League side.