Manchester United has confirmed through its official website that January transfer window deadline day signing, Odion Ighalo has been registered for the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

The Shanghai Shenhua loanee could be involved when the Reds travel to Club Brugge in the round of 32 on February 20, United officially announced.

Should Ighalo feature against the Belgian champions, it would be his first game in a European competition since he first moved to Europe 13 years ago.

The 30-year-old is in contention to make his Manchester United debut against Chelsea on February 17.

The former Nigerian international had been left out of United’s training camp in Spain because, the Old Trafford outfit fear he may be banned from returning to the United Kingdom due to restrictions related to the coronavirus, having spent time in China within the past two weeks.