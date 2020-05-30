Odion Ighalo is reportedly prepared to put his proposed new £480,000-a-week deal at Shanghai Shenhua in jeopardy, in order to extend his stay with Manchester United.

As it stands, the Nigerian is due to return to his parent club at the end of May, but United are allegedly attempting to extend the striker’s stay at Old Trafford until, at least, the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

According to Daily Star, Ighalo has made it clear to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side that he wants to stay at the club and is willing to put his mega-money offer from Shanghai at risk to remain in England. The Chinese Super League outfit are said to be keen to tie the striker to a £25million-a-year contract until 2024, but the attacker allegedly dreams of extending his stay at Old Trafford.

The Nigerian has impressed since arriving at United in January, scoring four times in eight appearances, including twice in three Europa League outings.

Ighalo’s existing deal with his Chinese club is due to run until the end of 2022.