Former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo has been pictured training with Manchester United ahead of their Europa League meeting with Austrian opponents LASK today, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The Shanghai Shenhua loanee was spotted on a boat last week while vacationing, fueling speculation that he could be forced to self isolate for 14 days upon his return to the United Kingdom, which has not been the case.

Ighalo ended the 2019-2020 season without opening his goalscoring account for Manchester United in the English Premier League mainly due to the fact that he was not handed enough minutes, with his 11 appearances coming off the bench.

But the Nigerian has made a name for himself as a cup specialist since returning to England, scoring five goals in six appearances combined in the Europa League and FA Cup, more than any other Manchester United player.

United stepped up preparations for the visit of LASK with a training session at Carrington on Monday morning and their number 25 was part of the group.

Should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team see off LASK in their last home match of the protracted season, they will head to Germany for the Europa League mini knockout tournament.