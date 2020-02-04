Marcus Rashford, the club’s current top scorer has been ruled out for three months, with a double back fracture, while Anthony Martial had struggled in the time since.

Teenage prodigy, Mason Greenwood is admired by United, but Solskjaer didn’t think the youngster was ready to start week in, week out. And Ighalo had now checked in at the Lowry Hotel ahead of his medical with the club. The former Nigerian international appeared to be in good spirits, laughing and joking with some friends and waving to the photographers in attendance.