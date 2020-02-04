MANCHESTER United new boy, Odion Ighalo has checked in the Lowry Ho- tel ahead of his medical at the club.
The Nigerian international was a surprising signing from the Red Devils, joining on loan from Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day.
Manchester United stunned the world, when the club brought Ighalo to the club on Friday, agreeing to cover a third of the Shanghai Shenhua striker’s huge £300,000-a-week wages.
The 30-year-old had been signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid the manager’s determination to see his side score more goals.
Marcus Rashford, the club’s current top scorer has been ruled out for three months, with a double back fracture, while Anthony Martial had struggled in the time since.
Teenage prodigy, Mason Greenwood is admired by United, but Solskjaer didn’t think the youngster was ready to start week in, week out.
And Ighalo had now checked in at the Lowry Hotel ahead of his medical with the club.
The former Nigerian international appeared to be in good spirits, laughing and joking with some friends and waving to the photographers in attendance.
