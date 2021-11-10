Super Eagles returnee Odion Ighalo, has been voted as the best player in West Asia for the month of October, according to his club Al Shabab.

Ighalo won the award after scoring 9 goals in 11 Saudi Arabian Professional League for Al-Shabab Football Club this season.

he poll was conducted by the Asia Football Federation, and The 32-year-old Nigerian gathered most from fans.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“Our Eagle, Odion Ighalo is the best player in West Asia for the month of October, according to the Asia Football Federation popular votes” Al-Shabab posted on their Instagram handle.

Ighalo has scored 18 goals and assisted 3 since in 24 league appearances since joining Al-Shabab ago from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The striker is likely to make his first appearance in three years for the Super Eagles against Liberia on Saturday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .