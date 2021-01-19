Manchester United forward, Idion Ighalo said he’s open to the idea of representing Nigeria at another Africa Cup of Nations or World Cup if the opportunity arises.

On loan to Manchester United from Chinese side, Shanghai Shenhua in a deal which will expire at the end of this month after the initial six months loan was extended retired from international football after the 2019 AF- CON, where he finished as top scorer.

At Manchester United he has fallen out of favour and with his exit set to happen in about three weeks, Ighalo, who says he will love to try out in the MLS, opened the door to represent Nigeria again.

He said he will return to the national team as it his dream to play at another Africa Cup of Nations or World

Cup or maybe both if he’s offered the opportunity but hinted that it’s not in the immediate.

“I have good relationship with Gernot Rohr and at a time he wanted me to return to the team because he finds it difficult to seeing me play for Manchester United and not playing again for the Super Eagles.



“Although I retired from the team very early due to injury before the AFCON for eight weeks and unfortunately, I left the tournament with another injury and considering the travels from China wasn’t good for me and have to look at other options of giving the younger ones a chance.



“I miss everyone in the team and if the need arises, I will want to play at another World Cup finals or the African Cup of Nations, if not both tournaments but for now I will want the young lads to enjoy themselves,” he said in a television interview with ESPN.