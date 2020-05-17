According to Odion Ighalo’s personal trainer, the former Super Eagles of Nigeria star would like to remain at Manchester United for the rest of his career. The striker’s future is an uncertain one: he is officially on loan at United until May 31, but the Red Devils are keen to extend this period to allow him to feature if and when the season resumes in the coming weeks.

However, Igahlo’s parent club, Shanghai Shenhua, wants the player to return for the start of the next Chinese Super League season. United is also not seeking a permanent deal for the former Super Eagles spearhead.

Despite being in this awkward situation, Ighalo’s has remained focused on keeping himself fit and ready for action while under lockdown in Lagos. “He’s a wonderful athlete, I’ve never seen someone more passionate about his job than him,” Ekemini Ekerette said.

“I think he’s in excellent physical condition. He loves the game. He just wants to train. Even if the league wasn’t going to be played in the next three months he would keep training every day. He is so disciplined.

“His future was not making a difference to his intensity in training. He is just always focused on making sure he’s doing what he needs to do and then pushing himself even further.

“He’s a team player and has been talking about [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial, [Mason] Greenwood, and how fantastic they all are, so he’s looking forward to, hopefully, getting to play with Rashford.