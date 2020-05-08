Odion Ighalo hopes his loan deal at Manchester United is extended until the Premier League season is completed.

The Nigerian striker, 30, moved from Chinese side, Shanghai Shenhua, in January, and has a contract until May 31.

Premier League bosses hope to resume the season in June but, with China’s Super League also intent on a restart, Ighalo may have to return to Shanghai.

“I would like to finish the season if it is possible,” Ighalo told BBC Sport.

“I was in good form, good shape, scoring goals and now we’ve stopped for over a month. I’ve given it my best and, hopefully, we’ll come back to play.

“The team had a good momentum before the pandemic started. At the moment, I’m on loan, and this will cut short my time at the club.”

BBC Sport understands United are keen to extend Ighalo’s contract.

He has scored four goals in eight games in all competitions for United, including once in the 5-0 Europa League last-16 win over LASK on March 12, a day before the Premier League season was suspended.

“The club, myself, every footballer is going through a lot because we can’t do what we love and what we know how to do best, so we’re just thinking about that for now and to finish the season before we start thinking about the contract,” said Ighalo.