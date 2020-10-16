Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has welcomed the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, saying the arrival of the Uruguay marksman will increase competition for places in attack.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also bolstered his squad with the capture of fullback Alex Telles and winger Facundo Pellistri from Porto and Peñarol, respectively.

Ighalo has yet to make his full Premier League debut since joining Manchester United nine months ago, with his 12 appearances to date coming off the bench.

But he has started both games played by United in this season’s Carabao Cup, against Luton Town and Brighton & Hove.

Speaking on United’s new signings, Ighalo told the official webpage of the Red Devils : “It’s good for the team, for everybody to be on their toes to work hard.

“For a big team, like Manchester United, you have to have competition for players to do well and I welcome the new guys coming in.

“They will bring more challenges to everyone in the team, to work hard for their positions to play in the team.”

With Anthony Martial suspended and Cavani self-isolating and unavailable for selection, Ighalo will fancy his chances of making Manchester United’s matchday 18 for their trip to Newcastle United this weekend after he was left out of the squads against Brighton and Tottenham Hostpur before the international break.