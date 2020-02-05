Bolaji Okunola

Official website of Manchester United has hinted the original jersey set aside for Nigerian soccer star, Odion Ighalo will cost $145 which is equivalent to N50, 000.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations golden boot winner had been handed the number 25 jersey, which was dumped by Antonio Valencia.

Red-Devils as they were fondly called revealed the shirts is up for sales for $100, while the shorts is slated for $45.

Ighalo’s No.25 jersey can now be found in sports wears shop across Manchester, before being distributed to other parts of the world, including hometown, Nigeria.

The club who is in partnership with famous sports kits producing company, Adidas is known to oppress rivals with home jersey made of red, while away kits is produced with white colour.

Meanwhile, the club had helped soccer loving Nigerians get easy means of obtaining the original shirts of their soccer idol. The idea which was created to eradicate fake jersey, saw the website rolling out easy ways, which comprised of Customer Services and Payment method.

Ighalo joined the club on a six-month loan deal and he is billed for debut against arc rival, Chelsea come February 17.

It was gathered, the 30-year old Ajegunle born striker had used the jersey number during the 2012-2013 season, whilst playing on loan at Spanish club, Granada.

The aging striker would be aiming to inspire the club to the Premier League top-four finish, after joining the English base side that is currently 7th on the log with 35 points.

Reports claimed that Ighalo picked the number because it is popular in Nigeria, as Nwankwo Kanu wore it at Arsenal.

Ighalo is in Manchester, while his teammates enjoy their holiday time during the winter break, but he should be with them when they head off for warm weather training next week.