By Chinelo Obogo

Senior Pastor of Trinity Church, Ituah Ighodalo, has cautioned pastors against scaremongering and misinforming their congregation about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Ighodalo, who spoke on Arise TV, yesterday, said rather than spread conspiracy theories and unverified information about the COVID-19 vaccines, pastors should invest their time in getting scientifically proven information from professionals about how people can protect themselves and avoid getting infected.

He said this following controversial statements from the likes of Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy, Chris Okotie of Household of God Church International Ministries and many other religious leaders who believe those who take the vaccines do not have faith in God to protect them from infection and are receiving the mark of the anti-christ.

Citing biblical references, Ighodalo said some of these pastors, who are encouraging their followers not to get the vaccines are wrongly basing their actions on faith rather than proper understanding of when to apply wisdom and when to apply prayers.

He said it is foolishness to keep having faith that God will protect you from infection when God has made provision for vaccines that can provide a high percentage of protection.

“I have taken the jab. I prayed about it and I got a clear direction from God to go and take it and I have explained to my people in church that God provides knowledge. I want to appeal to my brother pastors to do their research, get the knowledge and stop misinforming and improperly educating people on guess work, instincts and mere suppositions. COVID is real and you need the vaccination.

“The Bible says my people are destroyed for lack of knowledge and I think the argument for and against vaccines is a problem of knowledge. What needs to be done is for the government to compel the church and also the leaders to get qualified knowledge and answer important questions. Some people think the vaccines are a deliberate effort to wipe out the human population.

“We need to address it and we need to prove this is not so. Other people think it is the sign of the anti-christ (666) and we need to prove this is not so. Other people believe the vaccines have long term effect and if you take it today, in 20 years’ time, it would affect them. We also need to address such fears and prove scientifically this is not so.

“The problem is that a lot of these questions are not being properly addressed and there is too much rumour flying all over the place. Some churches believe in divine health but if they study further, they would also know that God provided knowledge for healing,” Ighodalo said.