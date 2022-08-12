JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The outgoing Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Igini, has maintained that the All Progressive Congress (APC) has no gubernatorial candidate in the state as the person parading himself as candidate, Mr Akan Udofia was not validly nominated.

In his valedictory press conference on Thursday, Igini also said that of all the 18 parties in Akwa Ibom, only the APC has problems in the state because of internal wrangling.

“Party primaries are over and the final list will be published by September 2022.There are 18 Political Parties in Akwa Ibom State and APC is the only one with challenges because of internal crises.

“The authentic chairman for APC who won at the party congress was Mr Austin Ekanem and INEC in the state stands by that. Every procedure that brought Mr Stephen Ntukekpo as substantive chairman of the party was fake as the original result that produced Ekanem was mutilated.

Mr Austin Ekanem has the certificate of Return while Ntukekpo has the court judgement slip.” The out going REC said.

He enthused that the electoral body has built an electoral fire wall in Akwa Ibom State so that the electoral template c could be maintained. stressing that all elements who acted contrary to the rule of Electoral law in 2019 were duly punished including INEC staff.

“Politicians in Akwa Ibom State are used to rigging but Mike Igini says no, that is why the dinosaurs are angry. INEC in Akwa Ibom State is seen as an arsenal for positive trajectory in the country and INEC at the national level is proud of us.Some politicians believe that they can buy all the people all the time because of permanent interest but Mike Igini has vowed that I can’t be bought with money.

“The problem of Nigeria is leadership and Igini has sworn to make the electoral process work in all ramifications. People who refused to compromise should be treated honourably and not negatively, Igini will continue to speak and stand for what is right”

*INEC in Akwa Ibom State has seven departments that report directly to the REC, Any INEC officer sent to monitor electoral process in this state must first of all report to my office for endorsement.This misleading report that INEC in Akwa Ibom State doesn’t respect Court order is false” Igini explained.

In his response, the state chairman of NUJ, Mr Amos Etuk, said this is the first time in Akwa Ibom State that INEC has got a personality like Igini, whom he said has created a template that has given Akwa Ibom State credible leadership beginning from the 2019 election and till date.

“Today the Electoral Act 2022 as amended has given Nigerians hope that the recruitment process for leadership can be right and insight to the number of accredited voters who have registered is commendable. This shows that Nigerians are ready to get it right and will be going for competence because it’s time to salvage the nation.

“The story of credible elections in Nigeria can never be written without your name being mentioned.

I want to use this medium to call on INEC at the national level to give opportunities for RECs in your mould to become national Commissioners because this will give the body a stronger status because credible and principled men will not be influenced, intimidated or coerced to change the foundation that has been laid.” Etuk said.