Joe Effiong, Uyo

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mike Igini, has carpeted the 36 governors of the federation for emasculating State Independent Electoral Commissions (SEICs) leaving them to perform coronation ceremonies instead of being unbiased umpires in local government elections.

Igini in an interview with Daily Sun in Uyo, alleged undue interferences by governors in their state electoral commissions in a manner that compromises their independence and outcome of elections..

“The governors have all put their knees on the neck of state independent electoral commissions (SIECs) as such that they cannot breathe. Governors have hijacked local government system in Nigeria and they do all sort of nonsense in the name election. In all the 36 states of the federation, what they do is coronation event of people they had pre-selected as local government officials. But local government election used to be the most important election in those days because the majority of Nigerian people are domiciled in local government areas. It is not the state, federal or even presidential elections that matter the most. But today, SIECs in Nigeria are firmly controlled by state governors,” he said.