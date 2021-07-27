At the center of the global Civil Society Community, a Nigerian, Amb. Olasubomi Iginla Aina MBE has won a worldwide election to become a Director of the Global NGO Executive Committee (GNEC) which is the representative organ for all NGOs associated with the United Nations. Alongside other 17 individuals which form the GNEC, they act as the liaison between the NGO community and the UN through the Department of Global Communication of the UN.

In the midst of all the unsavoury events that Nigeria has been known in the recent times, the cheery news that a Nigerian has been elected as one of the Directors of the Global NGO Executive Committee (GNEC) for this dispensation comes as a great respite. It’s not all a sad tale all of the time.

Amb. Olasubomi Iginla Aina MBE is the only Nigerian on the GNEC which is made up of representatives who were elected by civil society organisations that are officially associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UNDGC).

Iginla, as fondly called, is a Nigerian Youth Philanthropist and advocate, she is the CEO of the renowned Lightup Foundation, an NGO that has the mandate of improving child rights and the empowerment of the youth and the disadvantaged. The organisation acts as a fortress and inspiration for young people by providing support, advice and assistance. The organisation organizes educational programmes as a means for advancing in life and acts as a resource for helping young people by developing their skills, capacities and capabilities.

The foundation, which started in 2000, has impacted tens of thousands of beneficiaries that cut across Africa and Europe.

Talking about this stellar Nigerian export, Amb. Olasubomi Iginla Aina MBE has been around for a while creditably representing Nigeria on the world stage and making Nigeria proud by her selfless, focused social work through the Lightup Foundation.