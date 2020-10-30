Coordinator, Ijaw Monitoring Group, Joseph Evah, has called on President Buhari to discountenance calls by “mischief makers” to politicise the Presidential Amnesty Office.

The former National Publicity Secretary òf Ijaw National Congress stressed that any society that is keen on making progress would give priority attention to available first class brains with superlative record of performance and competence to occupy sensitive offices in the interest of the society.

He said those who recently called for the engagement of only All Progressive congress (APC)members in PAP do not mean well for the region and the country.

He also called on the administrator of PAP to take a cue from President Buhari by going for first class brains with proven capacity to do the job in the interest of the region and Nigeria.

He said President Buhari retained the services of Governor òf Central Bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele, and backed Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina for the leadership òf the Africa Development Bank, and recently Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the position of the Director General òf the World Trade Organization even though they served under former President Goodluck Jonathan, in appreciation of the pertinence òf engaging first class brains for national development irrespective of party affiliation.