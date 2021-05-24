Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has asked Imo people to ignore rumours making the rounds that hoodlums are planning attack on some institutions and government facilities in the state, saying they are unfounded.

Uzodimma assuaged the fears of Imo people yesterday after a church service at Government House Chaplaincy in Owerri, Imo State.

He noted that rumours have been making the rounds of late that some unscrupulous elements are planning attacks on some public and private establishments in the State such that nothing will remain after the attacks.

But Governor Uzodimma said that such rumours were designed to put fears in the mind of Imo people and assured that no such thing would happen.

“Imo people and residents should go about their businesses without fear of molestation or harassment. What happened in the past weeks will never repeat itself again.”

Uzodimma seized the opportunity to reiterate his earlier stand that those perpetrating the violence and evil in Imo State are mostly not Igbo people but hired machineries.

He insisted that the government under his watch would not allow those who visited mayhem on the people to operate again in Imo State.

“We will crush anybody that attempts to cause mayhem or attack Imo people again. Government cannot surrender to blackmailers, hoodlums and perpetrators of violence who have sworn to make the State ungovernable.”

The governor reiterated that over 400 of those who carried out the threats on the state in the past have been arrested and undergoing trials in the courts, adding, “the good thing there is that over 70 per cent of them are not Igbo.”