Most medical conditions that afflict the human body do not cause life-threatening cause ill-health suddenly. They give signs and early indications of looming health danger. The major problem with most people is that they do not pay close attention to their promptings which the body gives, to let the person know that there is trouble. Incidentally, different parts of the body flash red lights in different ways. But most often the sign could be pain of different degrees. Below are six symptoms that should not be ignored.

Weakness in the arms and legs

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Most aches and pains are rarely a big deal. But there are a few critical symptoms that you should check out as soon as possible. See your doctor if you have any of these things. If you get numb or weak in your leg, arm, or face, it could be a sign of a stroke. It’s especially important if it’s on one side of your body or if it comes on without warning. You could also be having a stroke if you feel dizzy, can’t keep your balance, or find it hard to walk. You may also have a sudden bad headache, can’t see well, or have problems talking or understanding. Don’t wait to see if the symptoms stop. Get emergency help right away, because every moment counts. If you get a drug to break up the clot within 4.5 hours after symptoms start, you’ll lower your chances of long-term problems. If you have heart-related issues like high blood pressure or atrial fibrillation, pay close attention to these symptoms. If you have these conditions, you’re more likely to have a stroke. Learn more about how some arm problems can be related to your heart.

Chest pain

We’ve all have at one time or the other felt chest pain in some form, whether it’s a dull throb or a sharp stab. Because it can be a sign of a serious problem, it’s important to get medical help right away. Chest pain or pressure can be a sign of a heart attack or heart disease, especially if it happens when you’re active. People who’ve had heart-related pain describe it as a burning, full, or tight feeling in the chest. It’s sometimes a searing sensation in one or both arms that can move up into the neck, jaw, and shoulders. The discomfort can last for more than a few minutes, get worse when you’re active, go away, and then come back. Often, chest pain doesn’t have anything to do with your heart. It could be due to things like heartburn or other digestive issues. Don’t try to tough it out or wait for it to go away. See a doctor right away if you have new or unexplained pain in your chest. Learn more about other causes of chest pain.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Tenderness and pain in the back of your lower leg

This can be a sign of a blood clot in your leg, which medically known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). It can happen when you have a condition that affects how your blood clots. You can also get one if you’ve been sitting or confined to bed for a long time. Pregnancy, using birth control pills, smoking, and being overweight also can make it more likely. If you have a clot, you might feel pain or tenderness. The area might be swollen. Your skin might feel warm, or it could look red.

It isn’t uncommon to be sore after exercise, but get medical help if you notice swelling, warmth, and redness. DVT can be serious. Blood clots in your legs can break off, travel through your bloodstream, and block blood flow to your lungs. This is referred to as pulmonary embolism, and it can be deadly. Learn more about blood clot symptoms and how to tell if you have one.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Blood in your urine

When you urinate, there are several reasons you might see blood in the urine. If you have kidney stones, blood can make your urine pink or reddish. These small crystals that form in your urine can cause a lot of pain in your side or your back. When you go to the hospital, the doctor may take a CT scan or do an ultrasound to see them. Some kidney stones may be passed out, but the wait for this happen can be painful. You might need a procedure to break up larger ones.

If you see blood in your urine, have the urge to urinate more often, or have a burning sensation when you are urinating, you may have a urinary tract infection in the bladder or kidney. Please see a doctor right away. This condition can lead to kidney damage and more serious problems.Blood in your urine can sometimes also be a sign of other illnesses, including bladder or kidney cancer.

Wheezing

If you hear a whistling sound when you breathe, contact your doctor. Wheezing could be a sign of asthma, a lung disease, a severe allergic reaction, or exposure to chemicals. It could also signal pneumonia or bronchitis. Treatment depends on the cause. For example, if asthma is to blame, an inhaler could be part of your treatment plan to stop flare-ups.

Suicidal thoughts

Lots of people are being psychologically weighed down by a whole range of situations in the present time, making them feel hopeless, as if there’s no way to solve the problems confronting them. If you find yourself in this situation, reach out for help right away. It can make you feel better to talk to a trained counsellor at a suitable medical facility. If there is no counsellor at the facility, the medical doctor can refer to the appropriate medical centre to talk with a clinical psychologist, who can help you to overcome the situation and be able to cope.

• Adapted from webmd.com