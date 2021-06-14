From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command has urged residents in the state to ignore the threats by unknown persons to attack Asaba, the state capital and Agbor.

An anonymous letter containing the threat which was pasted in strategic locations in Asaba and Agbor had on Sunday created tension in the state.

The letter titled ‘Fulani Jihadist Warning: An Open Message of 2 Paragraphs to Delta State’ warned Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to withdraw his support for the ban on open grazing within 72 hours, failing which the state would be attacked.

But a statement by the command’s acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe assured residents that the command was committed in its responsibility of providing security for all Deltans.

Edafe said members of the public should “ignore the said publication which must have been pasted by miscreants with the aim of creating panic in the state.”

According to him, “modalities have been put in place to forestall any of such occurrence, all residents are advice to go about their lawful businesses without fear or panic.

“Undercover police operatives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of gathering intelligence. Other proactive measures have been put in place by the command.

“Members of the public are also urged to continue to partner with the police, by providing useful information that will help in policing the state.”