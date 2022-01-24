From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State governor-elect, Charles Soludo, yesterday, dismissed criticisms that his 80-man transition committee is bloated contending that their respective submissions are ignorant of the enormous tasks before the committee.

This is coming as the Integrated Religious Council (IRC) urged him not to disappoint himself in view of his international status and intimidating profile.

Soludo, at the inauguration of the committee, had reportedly said those criticising the number of the committee members failed to appreciate the fact that they were doing their job.

“Some commentators have observed that the number of the transition committee members is large in their estimation, even when they have not seen the terms of reference. The members are offering their time and talent without remuneration as it were.

“Some were already said to be computing the amount of money that each of the committee member would be paid. They say if Anambra accepts to pay or remunerate the calibre of people here, that even a world bank facility would not help us,” a member of the committee, who would not like to be quoted, said.

There is an indication that the number of the 80-man committee might be increased to more than 90 as Soludo reportedly urged the members to feel free to recruit more hands to assist them in the discharge of their duties, adding that he welcomed ideas and inputs that would drive the governance of Anambra State to achieve its set goals and objectives.

The incoming governor said his 80-member transition committee team was painstakingly chosen and that he was confident that they would do a thorough job.

Speaking, IRC National President, Nzeh Ferguson Chukwuka, described Soludo as a material, saying now that God had appointed him and he had become governor of Anambra State all that the people would do was to encourage him not to disappoint them.