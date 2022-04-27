The factional President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Igoche Mark has felicitated with his board member and technical representative, Coach Scot Nnaji, as he clocks 60.

Mark, in a statement on Tuesday, extols the qualities and technical know-how of Coach Nnaji, which he believes has made him to be counted among the best.

“Let me use this medium to salute one of Nigeria’s best as he climbs the sixth floor today. No doubt, Coach Scot Nnaji has within the years served this country with his coaching skills, with proven records and results. His leadership qualities and technical know-how have made him among the best. On behalf of the NBBF and the New Face of Basketball, I congratulate Coach Scot as you turn 60. Life begins at 60 and I pray for more glorious years ahead,” Mark stated.

Coach Nnaji is a Nigerian women’s basketball coach. He coached the Nigeria women’s national basketball team in the 2004 Summer Olympics as an assistant coach and multiple AfroBasket Women tournaments as head coach.

He is presently an Officer with the Nigeria Customs Service.