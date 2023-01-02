The initiator of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship, Igoche Mark says the New Face of Basketball is so happy and blessed to have created little impact in basketball in the out gone year.This, he said was achieved as a result of partnership with critical stakeholders.

Mark in his New Year message on Sunday, noted that the little achievement in 2022 was met with great resistance by those he described as “enemies of the game.” He said the biggest pain was the D’Tigress not participating at the FIBA Women’s World Cup in Australia.

“The New Face of Basketball, the Organiser of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship is so blessed and happy to note that our little impact in the game of basketball in 2022 was as a result of partnership with stakeholders; Players, Coaches, Technical Officials, Referees, Club Owners, Administrators, Veterans and the Media.

He promised that the New Face of Basketball will continue to be “a tricky pawn” in basketball, as he assures stakeholders and lovers of the game of a better 2023 edition of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship that will be a reference point in Africa.

“Let me use this medium to inform all stakeholders that 2023 edition of Mark D Basketball Championship will become a reference point in Africa, as we will soon let the cat out of the bag.”His statement also read.