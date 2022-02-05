All is now set for this year’s Mark D Ball Basketball Championship, the Men’s version comprising of 24 teams will dunk off on for Sunday, February 6th, at the Indoor Sports Hall, located in Pack- age B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja.
The event which was pushed forward by a few days, due to the usage of the venue for a Table Tennis tournament, finally got the go-ahead to start, after the conclusion of the event on Saturday.
The teams have been pooled
into3Groups-A,B,andC;as they will take turn stop lay each other in a round-robin format, weekly – starting with Group A.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s jump ball, the factional President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation NBBF and initiator of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship, Igoche Mark, explains that the championship is his pet project geared towards the development of the game and not that of the NBBF, while stating that the federation will soon roll out developmental programmes.
