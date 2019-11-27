Job Osazuwa and Bianca Iboma-Emefu

After six months of intensive trainings, reports and projects execution, Tessy Igomu of The Sun Newspapers, yesterday, emerged the second runner-up of the 2019 Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ).

The Female Reporters Leadership Programme, an initiative of WSCIJ, is targeted at repositioning female journalists to occupy leadership positions in the newsroom and shaping the society to achieve a socially just world, especially as it concerns the female gender.

At the event held at Leola Hotel, former Protea, Maryland, Lagos, awards and certificates were presented to 20 participants. Igomu clinched award that came with several prize with her story entitled: “Nigeria’s incurable pandemic: Silent, endless anguish of rape.”

In the story published on October 23 2019, she reflected how sexual abuse of girls and women has persisted unhindered across the country, while justice was denied victims.

She also mirrored the sufferers’ trauma and travails, which also include that suffered by family members and the society at large. The story called the attention of the authorities, including security agencies, judiciary and other stakeholders to scourge of sexual violence, urging them to ensure the unhealthy development is tamed.

The elated Igomu, who smiled home with a cash prize of N100,000 laptop and plague, said the award came as a surprise. She thanked The Sun Publishing Limited Managing Director, Onuoha Ukeh, for encouraging her to participate in the leadership programme. She also thanked her mentors who painstakingly monitored her throughout the project.

Azeezat Adedigba of Premium Times emerged the number one winner, while Shola Soyele of Channels was the first runner-up, and they were rewarded with a laptop each and 200, and 150,000 naira cash prize respectively.

A senior programme officer at the centre, Adeolu Adekola, said the 2019 fellowship received 207 applications from eight African countries, and India, out of which 20 participants were selected.

He described all the participating journalists as winners and agents of societal change. He said those who received special prizes did stories that stood out. He commended their passion and resilience while pursuing the award winning stories.

He expressed confidence that they would use their new skills and exposure to impact lives and expose diverse ills in Nigeria and beyond.

The Leadership Fellowship, supported by the Free Press Unlimited, was designed to empower female journalists with the skills, finesse, support and tools to take bold steps that help position them for the highest leadership roles in their various media houses.

The fellowship which began in October 2018, included a four-day training, three-month mentorship, a fair-share as well as leadership and story fellowship projects for the fellows.