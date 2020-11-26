By Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday, visited the Ogun State Police Command and charged officers and men of the Command to be professional while carrying out their constitutional duties.

Adamu, who arrived at the Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, in a Police helicopter, was received by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Southwest, Leye Oyebade, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, Ahmed Iliyasu, Commissioner of Police(Ogun), Edward Awolowo Ajogun among other senior officers.

Addressing men and officers of the command, the IGP enjoined them to be “courageous, firm and professional” in discharging their duties.

He charged them not to be demoralized by the attacks suffered during the recent EndSARS protests that rocked the country.

He assured men of the Ogun Police Command of adequate protection, if they follow the right procedure in enforcing law and order.

He promised that the police authorities would defend any personnel that is diligent and adhered to the professional ethics of the force.

Adamu noted that no nation could survive without policing, informing the police officers that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has taken various steps to reform the Nigerian Police.

“The government has approved an extension of health insurance scheme to retired police personnel. The police salary structure has been reviewed affecting all ranks.

“Your job is important. Without you coming out, there will be chaos.

“Plans have been concluded for the renovation of police barracks across the country.

“You will not be demoralised. You’re being given a task to protect and you must do your job with confidence and you will also be protected. Follow the right procedure and do the right thing. Nothing will happen”.

“The law allows you to protect citizens and yourself,” the IGP stated.

In his welcome address, Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, said the IGP’s visit would reawake the dampen morale of the police officers in the state.

The CP disclosed that about seven divisional headquarters were vandalized in the state, while the Divisional Crime Officer of Atan-Ota Dvision, DSP Ogbeche, lost his life.

According to him, the police in the state have returned to their respective duty posts, stressing “it is their duty to protect lives and property”.

He assured the IGP that the command would remain loyal and more professional in its desire to serve the people of the state.

Ajogun commended the IGP Adamu for approving the elevation of the junior ranks to their next levels.