The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, Thursday admitted that the mass deployment of security personnel for the November 6 Anambra state governorship election may discourage the turnout of voters but says it is a measure that is necessary to checkmate criminals disrupting the process.

The IGP who featured at the ministerial media briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the presidential villa, Abuja, said to ensure that the people come out to exercise their franchise, the police has engaged in issuing jingles and talking to stakeholders to assure them of their safety.

According to him, most officers that would be assigned to polling stations would be unarmed as they would be involved in checking vote rigging and illegal campaign at venues.

Asked if the mass deployment would not be counterproductive, he said: “As for the massive deployment, yes, it has its advantage, and it has its disadvantage, and that is why knowing the fact that it has disadvantage of may be militarizing the electoral process, we try to involve the engagement of public enlightenment, the engagement of stakeholders that our presence is to police the situation in two ways.

“It is, while we are asking people to come out and vote, another group or other subversive elements are saying ‘don’t come. If you come, we’ll do this, we’ll do that.’ So, there must be some level of assurance that we would give to these people to come out and that requires massive deployment of officers and men who would also ensure that the subversive elements do not take over the process.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“While we have other elements that would police the election, which is mostly…we don’t even deploy them with arms. Those we are deploying to polling stations to ensure orderliness and checking of electoral malpractices, like vote buying, campaigning in the place and so forth, this does not even require carrying of arms.

“But you also need to put officers on standby, on patrol that would check the would-be persons that can carry arms against the state.”

Meanwhile, the IGP has said that the Police is yet to received any extradition request from the United States (US) government for the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .