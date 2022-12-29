From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday, said the newly graduated Police Constables will be placed alongside other officers on election duties to ensure free, fair and credible electoral processes in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

He disclosed this at the passing out parade ceremony of the 2021 recruit general intake of Edo and Delta States origin, held at the Police Training School, Ogida, Benin.

The Inspector General of Police, represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Lawan Tanko Jemita, said the presence of the constables will complement the existing officers

“It is noted, that after today’s event, all the graduating recruit constables will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the nation, in a bid to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process”, he said.

IGP Alkali said Government’s policy of recruiting ten thousand 10,000 Police Constables annually over three years shows the commitment of Mr. President to bequeathing to our beloved country a reformed and well-positioned Police Force with renewed capacity and commitment to attain its internal security mandate.

The IGP who said the recruitment exercise spread across all the local governments in the country, pointed out that the graduands would be posted to their various local governments to strengthen community policing.

“It should also be noted that the recruitment exercise was spread over the 774 Local Government Areas of the country with due regard to Federal Character considerations and in line with the directives of Mr. President.

” Following this directive, and in the attainment of our Community Policing goals, the recruits will all be posted back to their various Local Government Areas to further entrench the policing strategy of the Federal Government towards addressing communal crimes in their respective areas of purview”, he said.

He admonished the graduands to exude high level of discipline as the force has zero tolerance for indiscipline.

Earlier, Commandant, Police Training School, Ogida, Benin, ACP Bamidele Awoniyi, said two female and one male were dismissed from the training for misconduct.

“The shortlisted’recruits reported at the Police Training School Benin on 23 July, 2022 for training.

“The Training commenced with documentation and screening of 439 recruits; of which 149 are female and

290 are male.

“Edo State has 192, Delta State, 246 and One from Oyo State.

” Two female and one male recruits were discharged from the training for misconduct, leaving a total of 436 who have successfully completed the training and are passing out today as Police Constables”, he said.